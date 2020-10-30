Gap in NDIS providers inspires new service

MORE CARE: Amy and Ryan Hill are preparing to launch their new business, Out of the Box Support, helping children and adults on the NDIS.

MORE CARE: Amy and Ryan Hill are preparing to launch their new business, Out of the Box Support, helping children and adults on the NDIS.

WHEN Amy Hill moved her occupational therapy business to the Granite Belt, she didn’t realise it would inspire the start of a second.

Out of the Box Support was recently launched by Mrs Hill and her husband Ryan, providing personalised care to children and adults in Stanthorpe.

Mrs Hill said her firsthand experience with patients who had a disability or were in need of support motivated her to start the business.

“I was realising that lots of my clients were struggling to find the right kind of support for their children or adults with disabilities,” Mrs Hill said.

“My husband is a clinical nurse and it seemed like a good opportunity to offer a slightly different support service.”

Ryan and Amy Hill are eager to launch their new care business, Out of the Box Support, helping children and adults under through NDIS.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 Census data, 2527 residents across the

Southern Downs were needing assistance with a disability.

The region, according to Mrs Hill, has a long way to go to fill the void in support workers needed.

“Stanthorpe would still have a bit of a gap in services and more specialised services, but people need individual specialists,” she said.

“In the future, we hope to expand to disability housing because we’ve got people who are moving out of town to access specialised services.”

With just three NDIS registered providers across the Granite Belt, Mrs Hill hopes the business will develop targeted care plans for patients.

“What we want to do, that is kind of different to some of the bigger companies, is build teams of staff around the individuals,” she said.

“We’ll be hoping to do that but only to the number that we can do it really well and offering a high-quality service.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

CBD MAKEOVER: $3.79M project to revitalise Stanthorpe’s centre

FINANCIAL BOOST: Charity safeguarded with an unexpected gift