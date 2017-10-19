Garden Competition winners announced

BLOOMS: Entrants in the Garden Competition put on stellar displays.

BLOOMS: Entrants in the Garden Competition put on stellar displays. Samantha Elley

A GREAT display was shown by all at the Garden Competition, run by the Warwick Horticultural Society.

Here's who impressed the judges.

Best All-Round Garden: W. D. and H. O. Wills Cup:

Rod and Lynn Close, 43 Arnold St, Allora

Best Flower Garden: T. A. Webster Estate Trophy:

John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick

G. Reimers and Richard Lindley, Tea Tree Rise

Best Kept Garden: Leslie Kadow Memorial Trophy:

R. and B. Dingley, 417 Bracker Rd, Warwick

Acreage Garden: Warwick Daily News Cup:

Doug and Stehn, 185 Doyles Rd, Clintonvale

R. and B. Dingley, 417 Bracker Rd

Maureen Brand, 2 Tummaville Rd, Leyburn

Large Home Garden: Warwick Horticultural Society Shield:

Rod and Lynn Close, 43 Arnold St, Allora

Pieter and Mandy Stekette, 16 Lake View Ave, Warwick

Aubrey and Robyn Hanagan, 3 Daniel Dve, Warwick

Small Home Garden: Sedgwick Cup:

John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick

Colin A. Johnson, 19 Lyons Cres, Warwick

Allan Wieland, 2B Wallace St, Warwick

Home Garden (in or around small rural township): Trophy:

Maureen Brand, 92 Tummaville St, Leyburn

Mr. and Mrs. Sheryle Wieden 19 Lewis St, Leyburn

Cottage Garden: Tucker Bros' Cup:

Charmaine Edge, 13 Tecoma St, Killarney

Sue Walker, 52 Arnold St, Allora

John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick

Rose Garden: Warwick Horticultural Society Trophy:

Rod and Lynn Close, 43 Arnold St, Allora

Warwick and District Historical Society, 83 Dragon St, Warwick

Akooramak Home, Wood St, Warwick

Australian Native Garden:

Pieter and Mandy Stekette, 16 Lake View Ave, Warwick

Maureen Brand, 92 Tummaville Rd, Leyburn

Equal third: St. Mary's Kindergarten, 175 Palmerin St, Warwick and

Ron and Jennifer Bednal, 8 Gilbert Cres, Warwick

Festival Home Garden: Regional Council Trophy:

Gloria Reimers and Richard Lindley, 3 Tea Tree Rise, Warwick

Colin A. Johnson, 19 Lyons Cres, Warwick

John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick

Festival Garden other than a Home Garden: Regional Council Trophy:

Warwick East State School, Fitzroy St, Warwick

Warwick and District Historical Society, 79-83, Dragon Street, Warwick

Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd, Warwick

House Unit/Town House or Small Lot Garden:

Sid Paskins, 12/12 O'Leary Street, Warwick

New Home and Garden (under three years):

Dennis Hope, 2 Glenwood Crt, Warwick

Equal second: Maureen Brand, 92 Tummaville Rd, Leyburn and

Sheryle Wieden, 19 Lewis St, Leyburn

Junior Garden - 15 years and Under: Melva Kadow Memorial trophy:

Warwick East State School Children's Garden, Fitzroy St

Vegetable Garden: Arthur Yates Cup:

C. and E. Cunningham, 49 Alexandra Dve, Warwick

Margaret and Tom Ingledew, 18 Fitzroy St, Warwick

Doug and Avis Stehn, 185 Doyles Rd, Clintonvale

School Garden over 100 students: Ingram Cup:

Warwick East State School, Fitzroy St, Warwick

Warwick West State School, George St, Warwick

Town School under 100 Students:

St. Mary's Kindergarten, 175 Palmerin St, Warwick

Gardens/Commercial, Business and Industrial Premises:

Enchanted Garden Nursery, 49 Alexandra Dve, Warwick

Warwick and District Historical Society, 79/83 Dragon St, Warwick

Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd, Warwick

Gardens/Retirement Villas, Medical and Recreation Facilities:

C. of C. Regency Park, 5 Regency Dve, Warwick

Equal second: Oak Tree Retirement Village, 12 O'Leary St, Warwick and

The Oaks Nursing Home, 56 Locke St, Warwick

Court Yard Garden:

John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick

Allan Wieland, 2B Wallace St, Warwick

Home Garden never entered before: Jack Hall Memorial Trophy:

Charmaine Edge, 13 Tecoma St, Killarney

Margaret and Tom Ingledew, 18 Fitzroy Street, Warwick

Lynne Frank, 27 Lyons Crescent, Warwick, and

Encouragement Award to Ron and Jennifer Bednal, 8 Gilbert Cres, Warwick and Barry Hildred, 1 Tea Tree Rise, Warwick

Gardens can be viewed on the weekend of October 21 and 22.

Visitor sign welcome will be on display to notify you.