Garden Competition winners announced

A GREAT display was shown by all at the Garden Competition, run by the Warwick Horticultural Society.
Here's who impressed the judges.
Best All-Round Garden: W. D. and H. O. Wills Cup:
Rod and Lynn Close, 43 Arnold St, Allora
Best Flower Garden: T. A. Webster Estate Trophy:
John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick
G. Reimers and Richard Lindley, Tea Tree Rise
Best Kept Garden: Leslie Kadow Memorial Trophy:
R. and B. Dingley, 417 Bracker Rd, Warwick
Acreage Garden: Warwick Daily News Cup:
Doug and Stehn, 185 Doyles Rd, Clintonvale
R. and B. Dingley, 417 Bracker Rd
Maureen Brand, 2 Tummaville Rd, Leyburn
Large Home Garden: Warwick Horticultural Society Shield:
Rod and Lynn Close, 43 Arnold St, Allora
Pieter and Mandy Stekette, 16 Lake View Ave, Warwick
Aubrey and Robyn Hanagan, 3 Daniel Dve, Warwick
Small Home Garden: Sedgwick Cup:
John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick
Colin A. Johnson, 19 Lyons Cres, Warwick
Allan Wieland, 2B Wallace St, Warwick
Home Garden (in or around small rural township): Trophy:
Maureen Brand, 92 Tummaville St, Leyburn
Mr. and Mrs. Sheryle Wieden 19 Lewis St, Leyburn
Cottage Garden: Tucker Bros' Cup:
Charmaine Edge, 13 Tecoma St, Killarney
Sue Walker, 52 Arnold St, Allora
John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick
Rose Garden: Warwick Horticultural Society Trophy:
Rod and Lynn Close, 43 Arnold St, Allora
Warwick and District Historical Society, 83 Dragon St, Warwick
Akooramak Home, Wood St, Warwick
Australian Native Garden:
Pieter and Mandy Stekette, 16 Lake View Ave, Warwick
Maureen Brand, 92 Tummaville Rd, Leyburn
Equal third: St. Mary's Kindergarten, 175 Palmerin St, Warwick and
Ron and Jennifer Bednal, 8 Gilbert Cres, Warwick
Festival Home Garden: Regional Council Trophy:
Gloria Reimers and Richard Lindley, 3 Tea Tree Rise, Warwick
Colin A. Johnson, 19 Lyons Cres, Warwick
John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick
Festival Garden other than a Home Garden: Regional Council Trophy:
Warwick East State School, Fitzroy St, Warwick
Warwick and District Historical Society, 79-83, Dragon Street, Warwick
Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd, Warwick
House Unit/Town House or Small Lot Garden:
Sid Paskins, 12/12 O'Leary Street, Warwick
New Home and Garden (under three years):
Dennis Hope, 2 Glenwood Crt, Warwick
Equal second: Maureen Brand, 92 Tummaville Rd, Leyburn and
Sheryle Wieden, 19 Lewis St, Leyburn
Junior Garden - 15 years and Under: Melva Kadow Memorial trophy:
Warwick East State School Children's Garden, Fitzroy St
Vegetable Garden: Arthur Yates Cup:
C. and E. Cunningham, 49 Alexandra Dve, Warwick
Margaret and Tom Ingledew, 18 Fitzroy St, Warwick
Doug and Avis Stehn, 185 Doyles Rd, Clintonvale
School Garden over 100 students: Ingram Cup:
Warwick East State School, Fitzroy St, Warwick
Warwick West State School, George St, Warwick
Town School under 100 Students:
St. Mary's Kindergarten, 175 Palmerin St, Warwick
Gardens/Commercial, Business and Industrial Premises:
Enchanted Garden Nursery, 49 Alexandra Dve, Warwick
Warwick and District Historical Society, 79/83 Dragon St, Warwick
Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd, Warwick
Gardens/Retirement Villas, Medical and Recreation Facilities:
C. of C. Regency Park, 5 Regency Dve, Warwick
Equal second: Oak Tree Retirement Village, 12 O'Leary St, Warwick and
The Oaks Nursing Home, 56 Locke St, Warwick
Court Yard Garden:
John and Gina Hing, 19 Martin St, Warwick
Allan Wieland, 2B Wallace St, Warwick
Home Garden never entered before: Jack Hall Memorial Trophy:
Charmaine Edge, 13 Tecoma St, Killarney
Margaret and Tom Ingledew, 18 Fitzroy Street, Warwick
Lynne Frank, 27 Lyons Crescent, Warwick, and
Encouragement Award to Ron and Jennifer Bednal, 8 Gilbert Cres, Warwick and Barry Hildred, 1 Tea Tree Rise, Warwick
Gardens can be viewed on the weekend of October 21 and 22.
Visitor sign welcome will be on display to notify you.