Garden tour heads to Nambour

GARDEN DELIGHTS: Graham Gillam looks forward to attending the Queensland Garden Expo.

THE winter garden tour is taking shape for another year, with the Warwick Horticultural Society organising a bus trip to Nambour for the Queensland Garden Expo.

The timing for the event coincides perfectly with the October Spring Flower Festival in Warwick, with plants coming into bloom.

Society president Graham Gillam, who is helping to organise the event, expects a good showing from locals.

"This is our third trip to Nambour and last time we had a full bus," he said.

"There are a range of great products and plants that can help people prepare for the flower festival in October."

Mr Gillam encouraged people to come to the event if they were currently undecided about attending.

"It is well worth the trip, as there are some great bargains and some good people on the bus as well."

The Queensland Garden Expo tour takes place on Saturday, July 8, and costs $65 for the day, which includes transport and expo entry.

For more information, call Margot Cory on 4661 1414.