Gardeners, step into springtime in Warwick

AT THE READY: Graham Gillam is urging all green thumbs to enter into any of the three contests the Warwick Horticultural Society is staging this spring.

AT THE READY: Graham Gillam is urging all green thumbs to enter into any of the three contests the Warwick Horticultural Society is staging this spring. Sophie Lester

AFTER a scorching September, October is set to be the busiest time of the year for Warwick gardeners.

Warwick Horticultural Society president Graham Gillam said the group was gearing up to host three of its prestigious annual competitions in town.

A long-time green thumb, Mr Gillam said anyone and everyone was welcome to join in the Garden Competition next week, the Spring Flower Show next weekend, and the Floral Window competition at the end of the month.

"My father was involved in the Horticultural Society from the 1940s right up until he died in 1971,” he said.

"I used to help him out a lot in the garden and that's where it grew on me but anyone is able to have a go.

"There no limit on how much experience you need to have and there's no entry fee in any of them.

"If the judges like what they see, that's all that matters, but they will be taking into account the weather conditions we've had.”

Entries for the garden competition are due by Friday for judging to start on Monday, with winners to be announced at the Spring Flower Show on October 19.

All exhibits for the Flower Show at St Mary's Hall must be staged by 10am, October 18, while entries for the Floral Window competition close on October 26 for judging the next day.

For more, phone secretary Margot Cory on 46611414.

Springs Gardens

Garden Competition: Entries in by October 6

Spring Flower Show: October 18 12-4pm; October 19 9am-4pm

Floral Window competition: October 27