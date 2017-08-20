WATCH: Leyburn Sprints inferno destroys campsite

LEYBURN FIRE: Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units were on scene.

UPDATE: 1.30pm: Gas cylinders exploded early during a fire in the camping area at the Leyburn Sprints on Saturday night.

Senior Constable Steve Gibb, of Leyburn police, said police were patrolling the camping area at the Leyburn Sportsground when the fire started and were on scene before firefighters arrived.

"The fire is not suspicious but it is believed to have started after high winds blew embers from a fire in a 200-litre drum on to a nylon tent. The fire just spread from there.

"There were a lot of fires in drums at the sprints," he said.

Six vehicles/tents were damaged at a campsite which more than 20 people from the Gold and Sunshine coasts were calling home at the weekend.

"They predominately rode to the sprints on motorcycles but also had a couple of vehicles," Sen. Const Gibb said.

While all the damage was believed to be at their campsite, there was a report on Sunday of a panel warping on a nearby caravan from the heat.

Police said early Sunday afternoon that behaviour had been excellent at the sprints.

EARLY THIS MORNING

ONE ute, one camper trailer, three tents and one gazebo were completely destroyed in a fire on the camping grounds at the Leyburn Sprints at 8.30pm Saturday.

The Sprints attract thousands of fans each year to Leyburn.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service responded after a report of a caravan and campsite fire.

A spokeswoman for QFES said they sent two urban fire units from Clifton, one from Allora and one from Millmerran to the scene along with two rural fire units from Leyburn and a water tanker from the Cambooya brigade.

"All fires were out by 9.50pm and all people accounted for. We also did a damage assessment," she said.

"The fire is not being treated as suspicious."

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were also on site during the fire.