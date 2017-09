FIRE crews were called out to a blaze reportedly started by a gas cylinder on the Southern Downs.

A domestic gas cylinder is understood to have sparked a small grassfire at Gordon Country in Goomburra at about 5.40 this evening.

Crews were called to help extinguish however a spokeswoman said the fire is now out.

The incident follows warning from QFES about the recent hot dry conditions increasing bushfire risk significantly around the Darling Downs.