Gas industry say bubbling Condamine dates back before CSG

AFTER years of study by the gas industry and scientists, the cause of mysterious bubbling of the Condamine River may have been found. And it's very unlikely to be caused by coal seam gas.

The CSIRO said bubbling of methane from the Condamine River area had increased threefold since measurements began in early 2015, but has declined again recently, and there may be many reasons for it.

The issue has divided opinion in the region, with some locals claiming it has been happening for decades and others claiming that it became much more common when CSG came to region.

Methane bubbling in the Condamine River. Picture: Channel Nine

The CSIRO said that since the early 1900s there had been records of bore holes blowing out or catching fire in the region, well before any commercial gas activity in the region.

