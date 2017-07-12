Gas leak forces evacuation of fast food outlet

Staff and diners had to be evacuated after a gas leak was discovered.

DINERS and staff had to be evacuated from the Hungry Jacks restaurant in Warwick last night after a gas leak was discovered.

Store management called 000 at about 9.10pm and Warwick firecrews and paramedics arrived quickly on scene.

When crews arrived the evacuation was already in progress and they determined the leak was from an external gas bottle at the restaurant.

Warwick firemen were able to isolate and contain the leak before advising management to have the faulty gas bottle checked and resealed by a licensed gas fitter.

No one required medical attention as a result of the leak.