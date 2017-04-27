Gate debate hinges on heritage status

HISTORIC GATES: Southern Downs Regional Council has deferred the decision to remove the Leslie Park Memorial Gates to the State Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

THE fate of the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates remains unclear as the decision to approve the relocation of the historic structure has been deferred by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The council moved yesterday to defer the consideration of the request from the Glengallan Homestead Trust to relocate the gates to Glengallan Homestead, after learning of an application to have the gates listed on the State Heritage Register.

All of Leslie Park is included on the Queensland Heritage Register, but the listing is specifically for the Warwick War Memorial and gates, while no information related to the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates is included.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council was informed of the heritage application by Department of Environment and Heritage Protection on Monday but did not know who had applied to the register.

Cr Dobie said though there was a great interest through the public consultation process, the deferral would prevent a council decision being made.

"There really wasn't a decision to be made in the meeting,” she said.

"If council had said yes to moving the gates and the State Government had come back with a different response it would have been a waste of time, effort and emotion from everyone involved.

"We did expect the level of engagement and received more than 240 responses during the public consultation period.”

Planning portfolio councillor Neil Meiklejohn said having the gates on the Heritage Register could stop the gates being relocated.

"It could prevent but not necessarily preclude them from being relocated,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"It will be dependent on the State Government decision and there is a process they have to go through now so it's probably a bit too soon to say what effect it will have.”

Glengallan Homestead Trust chair Donna Fraser said the trust had done its due diligence.

"If the decision has been deferred there isn't much more we can do,” she said.

More in tomorrow's Daily News.