Gate relocation could miss anniversary

THE Department of Environment and Heritage Protection is unable to disclose the identity of a Warwick local who has applied to have the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates listed.

In a statement yesterday, the EHP said there would be a few steps toward determining whether the historic structure, once at Glengallan Homestead, would be added to the register. The Glengallan Homestead Trust made the application to Southern Downs Regional Council to return the gates from Leslie Park to the homestead in time for their 150th anniversary celebrations in September. But Queensland Heritage Council makes the decision of which places are entered in the heritage register and may not review the case until August.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said they received an application from a community member to list the gates in the heritage register last week.

"The department will assess the application and make a recommendation to the Queensland Heritage Council, an independent body who decides which places are entered in the Queensland Heritage Register,” he said.

"The Queensland Heritage Council is likely to consider the application at their July or August 2017 meeting.”

The Leslie Gates stand within the Queensland Heritage Register boundary for Warwick War Memorial and Gates, which encompasses all of Leslie Park.

"Because these gates are contained within the heritage boundary, some form of development approval would still be required for any proposed relocation, with or without the current application,” the spokesman said.

"Once due process is done this information is likely to be published so the department can start public consultation.”