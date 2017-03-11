Gates could soon swing into new era

RETURNING HOME: Southern Downs councillors will consider a public consultation process to determine whether the proposed relocation of the Glengallan Gates from Leslie Park to Glengallan Homestead is approved.

A HISTORIC set of gates could soon be relocated to their original home.

Southern Downs councillors will consider a request to relocate gates from Leslie Park to Glengallan Homestead in a special meeting on Monday.

The Glengallan Gates are located at the south-western entrance of the park.

Chairwoman of the Glengallan Homestead Trust board Donna Fraser said the trust had submitted the proposal to council to consider the relocation.

Mrs Fraser said the request had been made with the support of members of the extended Gillespie Family, the last inhabitants of the homestead before it was sold to Oswald Slade.

"The whole nature of the restoration was to bring back pieces that had been sold off or taken when the homestead was sold,” she said.

"The submission was made with the support of the Gillespie family who thought it would be nice to have the gates back in time for the 150th anniversary of the homestead this year.”

Mrs Fraser declined to comment further as the matter was now up to the council.

The four sandstone pillars and iron gates were gifted to the council by Oswald Slade, the then owner of Glengallan Homestead, in 1940 to mark the centenary of the Leslie Brothers settling in the area.

Councillors are currently recommended to approve a public consultation process over at least 15 business days, which include information on the council's website, news releases and a placement of a sign near the gates advising of the proposal to relocate them.

The council has previously considered requests from the Glengallan Homestead Trust to return the gates to the homestead in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2008, and a joint letter was considered in 2003.

The Glengallan Homestead Trust has told the council it would cover all costs associated with the relocation of the gates.