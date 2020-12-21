Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
News

Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

by Shiloh Payne
21st Dec 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving two cars and a truck has closed the Gateway Motorway northbound, while southbound traffic is also impacted.

The motorway is closed just after Miles Platting Road, Eight Mile Plains, causing more than 20km of congestion and delays in excess of 44 minutes.

 

 

 

 

Motorists travelling southbound are facing 16-minute delays.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6.40am.

 

 

 

One man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient declined transport to hospital.

 

Originally published as Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

More Stories

brisbane crash eight mile plains gateway motorway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concrete barriers back as border slams shut to Sydney

        Premium Content Concrete barriers back as border slams shut to Sydney

        Health Concrete barriers will today return to Queensland’s border crossings as greater Sydney is locked out due to an escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

        COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Premium Content COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Health Qld businesses given 72 hours to ensure COVID check-in compliance

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your Warwick Daily News digital subscription

        Mum fined $6K+ for ‘spectacular’ string of drug crimes

        Premium Content Mum fined $6K+ for ‘spectacular’ string of drug crimes

        News The Southern Downs woman drove with meth and marijuana in system before leading...