Gay couple tie the knot at Leslie Dam

LIFE LOVE: Eric Hoffmeister and Luke Murray walking back down the aisle after being wed in front of friends and family at Leslie Dam this weekend.

ERIC Hofmeister didn't shy away from a bit of 'sparkle' when he wed husband Luke Murray yesterday.

The Brisbane couple were joined by friends and family at Lake Leslie for an intimate ceremony by the water.

Eric rode into the ceremony on horseback led by his "broomsmen” and his parents walked him down the aisle to meet his soon-to-be husband at the altar.

Eric's parents and Luke father each took their turn at speaking.

"Luke you have been part of our family for some time now and we love you both unconditionally,” Eric's mum Jenny said.

"I know your mum would have been incredibly proud of you today; I never got to meet her but I know she would be.”

The couple exchanged rings before getting a touch of fairy dust magic care of Eric's "fairy godmother” Nancy, who travelled all the way from New York for the wedding.

"I am honoured to be here to celebrate Eric and Luke and show that love is love is love,” she said.

Friend Shane Petersen officiated the ceremony and announced the pair officially married.

The happy couple will now be heading to Vanuatu for their honeymoon.