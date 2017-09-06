Gay couple to marry at Leslie Dam this weekend

Eric Hofmeister and Luke Murray will marry at Leslie Dam this weekend.

WHILE the rest of the country debates the definition of marriage, one couple is ignoring the debate and the politics and doing things their own way.

Eric Hofmeister and Luke Murray will this weekend be married by the water at Warwick's own Leslie Dam.

The Brisbane couple said the unconventional destination was the perfect place for them to hold their wedding.

They have been lovers of the waterhole and the Lake Leslie Tourist Park since they accidentally discovered it two years ago.

"Before Luke proposed we took a road trip with some friends and got a bit lost and ended up here," Eric said.

"We were supposed to stay one night but every day for five days we came back and paid for another night's stay because we just loved it so much."

The couple said owners Adam and Caroline Bennett had been the most gracious and welcoming hosts every time they made the trip.

"When Luke proposed that was the first thing we thought of. We love the sunsets here at the lake," Eric said.

This Saturday the usually secluded spot will be bustling with 150 wedding guests, including the couple's family, friends and even a few high-profile guests, including Brisbane MP Grace Grace.

A reception at Lake Leslie Tourist park will follow the ceremony, which will be officiate by the couple's friend Shane Petersen.

While Luke had plans for a simple country wedding, Eric added his self-described "sparkly" touch to the event and it evolved into a "cowboy/western" theme.

That means plenty of cowgirl boots, a sprinkle of rustic decorations, one possible sword and a show-stopping horseback arrival.

Underneath all the wedding glitz and glitter is two people who say they simply want to be able to declare their love like any other devoted couple.

"For me personally it is making a lifetime promise and that commitment to one another," Eric said.

"Why it is so important for us to call it a marriage and not a union or another word is because our parents are our role models and we want to have that."

"Why wait for a government that honestly seems to be very confused right now?"

The couple, who just celebrated their third-year anniversary, met through a dating app but it didn't take long before they knew it was more.

After a year together, Luke proposed to a very surprised Eric on his birthday and during a romantic trip to Vanuatu.

"We balance each other and are complete opposites," Eric said.

"I am the sparkle and Luke is the neutral."

Organising a wedding is no easy feat and the couple said Warwick businesses had helped them with all aspects of their big day.

"The support of the Warwick community has been unbelievable," Eric said.

"Country people should not get a bad rap because everyone has treated us so wonderfully.

"We went to the Farmers Markets and were telling people and they told us how great they thought it was. Everyone has been so supportive."

Following recent controversy involving wedding cakes ordered by gay couples in the United States, they felt pressure to ask their cake maker if they were comfortable with making one for their wedding.

They said Karyn Mills at Story Book Cakes didn't hesitate to get on board.

"When we ordered the cake we thought this was one of the things we had to ask about and her response was breakthtaking," he said.

"She said she could not be more honoured to make our cake and she had such pride in doing something special for us."

Guests have started rolling in to Warwick and the bridal party will consist of six of Luke's groomsmen, six of Eric's "broomsmen" and 30 - yes 30! - flowergirls and pageboys.

Eric and Luke both say they are blessed to have families who have always shown them unwavering love and support.

After rings are exchanged, cake is eaten and the party is over, Eric and Luke will be focused on all the typical newlywed things

A honeymoon to Vanuatu, building their new home in Logan and one day expanding their family and welcoming a child.