Geitz statuette to stand proud in Allora

IMMORTALISED IN BRONZE: Former Queensland Firebird Laura Geitz is the first to have a statue placed in the park. (AAP Image/Darren England)

NETBALL: Commonwealth Games gold medal winning netball captain Laura Geitz is set to be immortalised in bronze – for a second time – in her hometown Allora.

At a state level, Geitz captained the Queensland Firebirds to back-to-back ANZ Championships through the 2015 and 2016 series, becoming one of the country’s most prolific players.

With a statue currently standing outside Firebirds home court at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Geitz is proud to be honoured in her hometown.

“It was a nice honour and I’m really grateful to have all of this unfolding,” she said.

“I never really know how to respond to the fact that there’s a statue – it’s lovely though.”

The replica will stand approximately four feet tall on the dais opposite Allora’s Sports Museum, in a park dedicated to Geitz and South Sydney Rabbitoh's’s head coach and former Warwick player Wayne Bennett.

“This statuette is the first one yes, but it’s hopefully the first of many,” Allora Sports Museum director Perry Cronin said.

“We’ve got an exact replica of the life size model that’s in Brisbane.

“They’ve cast it in bronze and it’s the only one which is available.”

With 23 already in the hall of fame, most of whom still in the region, Cronin is eager to see many return home for the momentous occasion.

“Former Brisbane Broncos forward Shane Webcke is our museum patron – so he looks after us,” he said.

“He’ll be hosting the event on the Saturday.

“And Wayne (Bennett) will definitely be coming out for it.”

Hoping to see familiar faces at the unveiling, Geitz said the chance to meet with young and up-and-coming players is one she is looking forward to.

“For a small town, and a country region, it’s pretty incredible when you talk about the people that have achieved in their own sporting areas,” Geitz said.

“The community of Allora and the Darling Downs are crazy about sport – they’re really passionate.

“It’s amazing to be able to get so many people together to celebrate what we’ve done.”

The unveiling of the statue will happen on March 21 from 11.30am at the Allora Sports Museum.