Generations of family history passed down through clippings

Pauline and Yvonne look through old Daily News clippings

Pauline and Yvonne look through old Daily News clippings

SORTING through old newspaper clippings was key to piecing together Pauline Peel’s long family history on the Southern Downs.

The daughter of Des Booth, who served Warwick as an MP from 1977 to 1992, Mrs Peel’s first memories were chronicled in the pages of the Daily News.

Des Booth clipping

“My mother Marie, who owned a cake decorating shop in town, collected all the stories and passed them down to family members,” she said.

“It’s extraordinarily important to be able to track history of local events as well as local politics because they play a major role not just for the people at the time but those of us who are trying to research our family or local history.”

Pauline’s mother Marie passed away in 2010 and among the memoribillia she left were over a dozen large scrapbooks of clippings form the 1960s to the mid 1990s.

The Booth family, Lousie Booth, Pauline Peel, Marie Booth, Jim Booth, Des Booth, Yvonne Oehlman and Claire Tissot

She found articles and photos of family milestones, news about the Swan Creek district where the five children grew up and stories of key local events.

The youngest sister, Yvonne Oehlmann worked at the Daily News as well, completing her compositor’s apprenticeship in 1986.

Mrs Peel said it was vital to support local papers who follow political issues.

“In these books of clippings I can see what was important at the time when Dad first got into parliament and how they changed over time,” she said.

“(The Daily News) has celebrated the local people and their everyday lives and given voice to the matters that are important to them.”

Mrs Peel fondly remembered the way the Daily News covered local events like St Patrick’s Day in 1972, the famous Warwick Rodeo and more recently Jumpers and Jazz in July.

“The paper has been invaluable to local people and is a great resource for local and family historians as a record of time over many decades,” she said.

While the hobby historian now lives in Brisbane, she has continued to read the Daily News to stay connected to her home town.

“For our family the scrapbooks provide a record of Warwick and our part in it.

“In the words of our father Des on his last official interview with the Daily News in 1992, I would like to thanks the editor of the Daily News for allowing me this farewell message … Looking back, I cannot recall any occasion where the media in general has failed to give me the chance to reply.”

The print edition of the Daily News will end on June but the newspaper will continue online.

To see the latest subscriber deal click here.