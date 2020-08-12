Generous stranger’s massive reward to find missing dog

A Queensland man who has been desperately searching for his missing 'best friend', a white shar pei called Rafiki, has been given a generous offer from a total stranger who wanted to help.

Rafiki went missing from West Woombye in early June, but is now believed to be stolen, breaking the heart of his owner Jared Bushell who has deployed all of his efforts to try find him.

Rafiki the 6-year-old shar pei has been missing since early June from West Woombye.

Jared's sister, Lindsay, spoke with The Courier-Mail, saying Rafiki's story struck a chord with a kind stranger from NSW, who offered $4000 to help boost the reward prize for finding the six-year-old dog.

"He said he was going through a divorce, and he owns three boxers and our story really touched his heart, he said he didn't know what he'd do without his own dogs," Lindsay said.

The Sunshine Coast community has rallied behind their desperate search, with Lindsay receiving up to 10 leads a day of CCTV vision, dashcam footage and various pictures of shar peis, but none so far have been Rafiki.

Lindsay said it's been an emotional rollercoaster for Jared, who has been suffering from anxiety and depression.

Jared Bushell and his shar pei Rafiki. Picture: Facebook

"Rafiki has always been there, a constant source of affection and positivity when Jared gets home from work, and for him to not be all alone on weekends," she said.

"We can't be there for Jared all the time, but Rafiki could and it gave us comfort to not have to worry about him.

"We just want to see Jared happy again, to smile, to laugh and to not have to stress about him every waking hour. I have trouble sleeping because I am in constant worry mode about my brother's and Rafiki's wellbeing."

Since Rafiki went missing in early June, the Bushell family has used drones, dog trackers, poster drops and social media campaigns, and have even spoken with pet psychics and pet detectives.

Two different pet psychics both came to the same conclusion that Rafiki was being kept somewhere after being picked up by a man in a white Ute.

Lindsay said the family "won't give up searching'.

Rafiki is Jared’s ‘source of affection and positivity’.

There is currently a $5000 prize reward for Rafiki, but the family said there will be "no questions asked" if he is returned and that they wouldn't take matters further.

"We just want him home," Lindsay said.

Lindsay set up a Facebook page called 'Let's Find Rafiki' where she shares regular updates on the search.

Originally published as Generous stranger's massive reward to find missing dog