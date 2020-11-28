‘Gentle giant with huge heart’: Shock death of police officer

THE Far North police community is in mourning after the shock death of a promising young Tablelands-based officer described by colleagues as an "outstanding person" and a "gentle giant with a huge heart".

Acting Sen-Constable Jason Visini, who was most recently based at Herberton, died suddenly at his family's Sunshine Coast home on Thursday while off duty, understood to be from a medical condition.

The 35-year-old served the entire of his short five-year police career in the Far North - originally at Edmonton, before transferring to Atherton in July 2015.

Acting Sen-Constable Jason Visini (second from left) with Atherton police colleagues Sgt Winfried Weiss, Constable Adrian Niemann, Assistant Commissioner Katarina Carroll, Acting Sgt Belinda Welsh and Sgt Greg Lee. Picture: David Anthony

He served as Acting officer-in-charge at Georgetown, Yungaburra and Herberton and was due to perform a stint as Acting Sergeant at Herberton over the Christmas and New Year's period.

His death has come as a shock to colleagues who spoke of his dedication to the community, compassion and professionalism.

Far North police Chief Supt Brian Huxley said he would be remembered as "first and foremost, an outstanding person" with a passion for camping and hunting.

"His work as an operational police officer was second to none, nothing was ever too much trouble for him, his focus was always on protecting the community and supporting his colleagues," he said.

Constables Jason Visini and Pete Conradie. Picture: Supplied

"The loss of Jason will be felt, not just amongst fellow police officers but throughout the entire community."

Chief Supt Huxley said Acting Sen-Constable Visini was awarded an Assistant Commissioner's Certificate for his role as a first responder to a homicide in the Edmonton division.

Queensland Police Union Far North representative Sgt Marty Bristow, who counted him as a close friend, said he would remember his "infectious smile, booming laugh and cheeky sense of humour".

Acting Sen-Constable Jason Visini (right) with Atherton colleagues commemorate White Ribbon Day.

He would walk into a room and bring happiness and laughter to anyone within," he said.

"A dedicated Police officer that was committed to ensuring where ever he worked that the community were supported and safe. He will be remembered by all those close to him as a gentle giant with a huge heart."

Support is being offered to Acting Sen-Constable Visini's family and colleagues.

His father Craig is a retired police officer and sister Simone works at Policelink.

A funeral date is yet to be set.

Originally published as 'Gentle giant with huge heart': Shock death of FNQ police officer