Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison where he will give 'unprecedented insight' into his legal battles.
George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison where he will give 'unprecedented insight' into his legal battles.
Crime

George Pell to give TV interview

by Phoebe Loomes
9th Apr 2020 6:54 PM

Cardinal George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison this week.

The Cardinal is set to talk about his time in prison and the long legal battle he went through before he walked free on Tuesday.

Pell will speak to Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt next Tuesday night, and will reportedly offer "unprecedented insight" into his life before being released from prison.

George Pell will give an interview a week after his release from prison.
George Pell will give an interview a week after his release from prison.

"Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt will conduct the interview after spending years covering the story and reporting issues with the original convictions," Sky News reported.

Cardinal Pell was released from Barwon Prison on Tuesday after the High Court granted leave to his appeal.

Pell had previously been sentenced for historic sex offences against two choirboys. The five charges dated back to the 1990s.

This interview will air on Sky News Australia at 7pm on Tuesday, April 14.

Originally published as George Pell to give TV interview

cardinal george pell child sex abuse court crime television

Just In

    Just In

      Foxtel slashes jobs

      Foxtel slashes jobs
      • 9th Apr 2020 8:00 PM

      Top Stories

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24 hours a day.

        Top council candidates set to compete for deputy mayor role

        premium_icon Top council candidates set to compete for deputy mayor role

        News THE Southern Downs Regional Council’s new team might be all but finalised, but the...

        Isolation antics: Warwick woman dresses up for bin night

        premium_icon Isolation antics: Warwick woman dresses up for bin night

        News AFTER 20 days of enforced isolation, this local is seizing her only allowed outing...

        10 things to do from home this Easter

        premium_icon 10 things to do from home this Easter

        News Wondering how you are going to spend your Easter long weekend in isolation? Here...