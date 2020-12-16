Get carolling as popular Killarney event returns for 2020

FESTIVE FLAIR: Charlote Spindler, Ashley Petersen, Jessica Spindler, Abbey Petersen and Lucy Green at the Killarney Lions/ Red Cross Christmas in the Park in 2016.

RAIN or shine, Killarney residents are celebrating Christmas in style.

The Lions Club Killarney Christmas in the Park is back this weekend after a year hiatus.

Lions Club member Rod Petersen said in light of other Southern Downs carols events being cancelled, anticipation had only grown for the Saturday event.

In the advent of wet weather, the back up plan was to host the event in the Killarney recreational club.

“It feels good to come back after we had to cancel last year and now everyone has cancelled, so quite a few people are looking forward to it,” he said.

“It will be a good night to sit back and relax.”

Mr Petersen said there were about eight entertainers to take the stage, as well as a best dressed prize, lucky gate draw and plenty of food and drink stalls.

“We have some fairly talented people in Killarney and people don’t realise what we have in the district,” he said.

“We may have to be careful in the way we do things but we have Santa Claus along for the kids and we’ll work it out.

“So many things have been cancelled these past six months, so to have this go forward is exciting.”

Those who want to make a day of the event can also check out the Killarney Christmas markets, starting from 8am.

For the full festive affair, sightseers are also encourage to check out Killarney’s light displays, including the loved Christmas on the Flats.

The carols are on December 20 from 5pm — 9pm in Canning Park.