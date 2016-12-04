Get to Glengallan for the Christmas Markets

STUNNING ARCHITECTURE: Glengallan is the perfect combination of history and breathtaking construction.

THE Glengallan Seasonal Markets are returning today, and you have until 1pm to find the perfect Christmas gift.

Market coordinator Terry Weier said the markets had been hosted four times a year at the historic homestead for more than 15 years and were a favourite with local stallholders.

He said for those looking to buy around Christmas, there was a little something for everyone.

"Everything that's here is handcrafted whether that's metal work, woodwork, craft, jewellery, cake or jams," Mr Weier said.

"We've also got plenty of fresh fruit and vegetable produce and wines from Bunjurgen Estate and Valetta Wines.

"You name it, we've got it.

"It would be a great place to pick up a unique gift, that's for sure."

Mr Weier said the markets were a great chance to enjoy the scenery and soak up the region's history at the Glengallan Homestead and Heritage Centre.

"It's definitely worth your while to come out to see the views and see the beautiful old homestead," he said.

"There is an admission to see inside the house but you can view the outside and walk around the grounds at the markets.

"We have coffee and a basic menu in the heritage centre and we'll also have a food van set up outside for the day."