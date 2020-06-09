GET HIRED: 10 jobs available in Warwick right now

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are 10 positions available in Warwick right now. Picture: contributed

WARWICK’S post-coronavirus job market is on the road to recovery, and that means there are plenty of positions up for grabs.

Check out the 10 vacancies below – you never know which of them could be your next opportunity.

1. Housekeepers

The return of tourism to the region means that Warwick’s hotels are back in full swing, and the Coachman’s Inn is looking for casual housekeepers to help keep up with demand.

The successful applicant will have previous industry experience, a mature attitude, and a great eye for detail.

To apply, drop your resume and cover letter to the Coachman’s Inn management team at 91 Wood St, Warwick 4370, or call them on (07) 4660 2100 for more information.

2. Barista/wait staff

The Falls Cafe at popular tourist spot Queen Mary Falls is searching for a versatile hospitality worker to join their family business.

Desirable characteristics include hospitality experience, especially as a barista or server, being able to work both independently or in a team, and being a trustworthy and reliable employee.

The successful applicant should be available 15-30 hours per week, including weekends, and would ideally be able to start work immediately.

To apply, send a letter outlining why you would be the ideal candidate to join the tight-knit family team, along with your resume and references to queenmaryfalls@bigpond.com

3. Bookkeeper

Condamine Accountants is currently hiring an experienced bookkeeper to join their team.

For the most part, the role will focus on accounting activities such as Business Activity Statements and Payroll, but other administrative duties will also be required.

The ideal candidate will bring at least three years’ experience in office administration and/or bookkeeping within a small business, a professional approach to work, an eye for detail, and the desire to work efficiently as part of a team.

Bookkeeping qualifications aren’t mandatory for the position, though they will be looked upon favourably, as will a high level of computer literacy and capability.

For more information, contact Melissa Langton on 0408 757 663.

To apply, follow the Seek ad.

4. English teacher

Scots PGC College in Warwick currently has a vacancy for an English teacher’s position.

The position will be full-time starting from Term 3, 2020, and will focus on teaching Years 7-12.

Key selection criteria include the relevant tertiary qualifications and current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers, as well as a demonstrated knowledge of the state and national curriculums, and a passion for working with children.

Applications should include a statement addressing the above criteria, as well as a resume including three professional references.

For more information on the position or to apply, go to the Seek ad.

Applications close Monday, June 15.

5. Catering assistant

Scots PGC College is also searching for a catering assistant to start immediately on a casual, fixed-term basis to cover staff absences.

Key duties will include preparing ingredients for high-quality meals, transporting them to the school’s boarding and day students, and keeping the workspace to a high level of cleanliness.

Essential qualifications include a Food Safety Supervisor certificate, a Blue Card, and an open manual driver’s licence.

The successful candidate will have a previous experience in a commercial kitchen environment, the ability to work effectively as part of a team, and availability to work long and irregular hours, including early mornings and weekends.

For more information or to apply, go to the Seek ad.

6. College chaplain

Assumption College in Warwick is currently hiring a college chaplain on a fixed-term contract.

The first term of employment will be July 13, 2020 to December 4, 2020. The second will begin January 18, 2021 and extend through to December 2, 2022.

The role’s key duties include providing social, emotional, and spiritual support to students and/or staff, so as to ensure the wellbeing of the school’s community.

The successful applicant will be required to work closely with learning support, teachers, and the school’s leadership team.

Applications should include a response to the position’s selection criteria, your resume and cover letter, a Suitability Declaration, and an Employment Collection Notice.

For more information on the position, contact Jessica Cantwell on (07) 4660 4000 or via email at Jessica.cantwell@twb.catholic.edu.au

To apply, upload the above documents via the Seek ad by Sunday, June 21.

7. Landscape labourers

AWX are currently searching for experienced landscape labourers to work on a skate park project in the Warwick area.

The position offers a maximum of six weeks’ work on a full-time basis, with the opportunity for further employment in the future.

An ideal candidate will have experience in landscaping and hardscape, a knowledge of concrete, a construction White/Blue Card, their own personal protective equipment, and their own reliable transport and licence.

Concrete experience, weed identification experience, and other relevant qualifications or experience will also be looked upon favourably.

To apply, upload your resume and cover letter via the Seek ad.

8. Industrial electrician

John Dee Pty Ltd is seeking expressions of interest from an experienced industrial maintenance electrician to join the team at its meat processing plant in Warwick.

Key responsibilities will include routine electrical maintenance at the plant, troubleshooting, and conducting root cause analysis to find faults.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, as well as the ability to build relations with co-workers and stakeholders at all levels of the business are also desirable traits.

A current Australian electrical trade qualification and Queensland electrical licence are both essential for the role, and experience in computerised maintenance systems and automation systems will also be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the position for you, email an expression of interest to terryhickey@johndee.com.au

9. Marketing manager

Vorstrom in Warwick is searching for an in-house marketing manager or co-ordinator to join their team.

Essential duties will include social media management, website maintenance and development, video marketing, and brand and logo development for three established businesses in the area.

The successful candidate will be an excellent communicator, a team player, and will be self-motivated and enthusiastic when completing any task.

Demonstrated experience and/or qualifications in the sector will be highly regarded.

To apply, email a resume and cover letter to ros@vorstrom.com.au or call (07) 4661 8963 for more information.

10. Physiotherapist/occupational therapist

BlueCare is currently taking expressions of interest for physiotherapist, occupational therapist, and exercise physiologist roles in the Warwick area.

The roles will be on a casual basis, and would suit anyone looking to re-enter the workforce or supplement their current income.

All applicants will need to have tertiary qualifications and current AHRPA/industry body registration, previous experience within an aged or acute care setting, and a current driver’s licence and reliable transport.

The ideal candidate will also be passionate about providing exceptional clinical treatment and therapies to all patients, a great communicator, and organised with proven time-management and problem-solving skills.

To express your interest for any of the above positions, go to the Seek ad and follow the steps provided.