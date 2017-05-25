Get in early to catch a bargain

LIFE LESSONS: (From left) Bruce McTaggart, Lex Brackin and Mark Fowler shared the excitement of the sale with students.

PUNTERS came from near and far to see the prices pigs and calves were fetching at yesterday's sale.

Teacher at Warwick State High School Mount Gordon Flexi-Campus Mark Fowler brought a group from the school with teacher aide Lex Brackin.

"We love to show them all the different ways you can live life,” Mr Fowler said.

The students enjoy visiting the sale Mr Fowler said, with some who have visited previously drawing inspiration for their careers.

"We've had a few that have ended up in ag,” he said.

The early birds are the true winners at the weekly event, as Brisbane couple Vinnie and Nhuong Phan found out the hard way.

Travelling down yesterday morning with the hopes of buying a chicken, they left without any poultry.

"We were too late,” Mr Phan said.

But the pair still made the most of the trip.

They picked up a big tub of Carramar Apiaries honey and planned to see a bit of Warwick while they had the chance.