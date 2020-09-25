GET ON BOARD: Warwick skatepark to get makeover

WARWICK skaters young and old could soon be boarding their way through a new-and-improved skatepark, after Southern Downs councillors endorsed a $45,000 funding boost.

The SDRC submitted the skate park upgrades as one of three new projects to receive reallocated funding under the 2019-21 Works for Queensland Program Round 3.

$25,000 of the funding will be allocated to the Warwick skate park, with the remaining $20,000 to go towards the Stanthorpe facility.

Councillor Andrew Gale said it was exciting to finally be able to deliver on the upgrades requested by the community for years.

“This is something that gets used, it’s loved, and we need to increase the standard of it to match the amount of enthusiasm we see for it,” Cr Gale said.

“It’s really good to see them being used, but over time they suffer degradation, so it’s great council staff have been able to reallocate funding.

“It’ll happen this financial year, but we need to have a bit more council and community consultation before we get to that stage.”

According to the SDRC proposal, the $25,000 will be put towards improving run-off edging around the skate facility, a new picnic table with seating, and a shelter.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said ongoing funding for community infrastructure would remain crucial.

“It is vital communities benefit from the great work that happens when local and state governments work together,” Cr Windle said.

“We have been very fortunate to have received funding from Works for Queensland, and the proposed variations will allow us to serve our community in the best possible way while utilising the support from (government departments).”

MORE COUNCIL NEWS:

$200K BOOST: Velodrome upgrade plans pick up speed

NEW PROPOSAL: Cambanoora Gorge overhauled

$50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program