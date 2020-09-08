'Get out of my way': Teen pushes officer arresting boyfriend

Chelsea Warren pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

A disability support carer became enraged and lashed out at a police officer in a drunken tirade when she saw her boyfriend being arrested in Ocean St.

Chelsea Lee Warren, 19, fronted the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, September 7, after assaulting a police officer.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court two police officers were arresting her boyfriend outside Old Soul bar on Ocean St, Maroochydore on July 24, 2020.

"The defendant has approached the victim, screaming and demanding that her boyfriend be released," Sergeant Potter said.

Warren was told by police to move away.

"The defendant has continued to scream at the victim, grabbing at both police officers," Sgt Potter said.

"The defendant has then screamed 'get out of my way,' before pushing the victim back with both hands into his chest."

The court heard Warren was then put under arrest.

"The defendant continued to behave hysterically, requiring her friends to calm her down," Sgt Potter said.

Warren pleaded guilty to assaulting police while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

She did not have a criminal history.

Warren's lawyer Matt Cooper asked for no conviction to be recorded as Warren is employed as a disability support carer, where she needs a blue card.

"She accepts that she became very upset at the time," Mr Cooper said.

"She was frustrated and angry when her boyfriend was arrested.

"She instructs she didn't understand why police had arrested him, she felt as though he was helping her in relation to an incident that occurred before he was arrested."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined Warren $250 and ordered her to complete 40 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.