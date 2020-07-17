GET OUT: What’s on in Warwick this weekend

BUY LOCAL: Warwick Showgirl Jess Carey has been a longtime advocate of supporting Warwick fresh produce, seen here with Echo Valley's Randal Breen. Picture: contributed

THE Rose City is well and truly back in bloom this winter, with its event calendar filling up and a community keen to get out and about once more.

Even though the coronavirus has already claimed many of Warwick’s beloved winter festivals, a number of events lined up for this weekend might just hit the spot.

Below, the Daily News has rounded up all the community, cultural, and sporting events you can find in town this weekend.

TAKE IN ON-FIELD ACTION

Once one of the hardest-hit casualties of the coronavirus outbreak, community and grassroots sport is ready to kick things off with a bang this weekend.

If you’re after a home game of footy, head down to Roddies Oval at 2.30pm on Saturday to catch the Warwick Redbacks kick off their season against fierce rivals Coolaroo.

Junior sports are also underway, with Warwick Hockey Association and Warwick and District Netball Association both getting their up-and-coming sporting stars back in action.

If you’re willing to travel, Warwick Water Rats in rugby union and Warwick Wolves in soccer will also be taking the field this weekend, but in home games at Toowoomba and Gatton respectively.

GET YOUR LOCAL PRODUCE

In one of their first events of the year, the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society is holding their Country Harvest Markets this Sunday.

From 9am-2pm at the Warwick Showgrounds, farmers and crafters from across the Southern Downs will have stalls full to the brim with fresh and seasonal produce and goods.

Following the cancellation of this year’s Warwick Show and a number of other agricultural events, the markets invite residents from across the region and wider Queensland to shop local and support those producers doing it tough through drought, fires, and the coronavirus.

The Show and Rodeo Society is yet to reveal any of their stallholders, but have promised a variety of produce and handicrafts will be available.

GAIN NEW INSIGHT

If you’d rather get a cultural fix this weekend, look no further than some of the Australia-renowned art exhibits in your own backyard.

The Warwick Art Gallery unveiled its new “Craftivism” exhibit, fresh from the Shepparton Art Museum.

The exhibit is nationally toured, and features the work of 18 contemporary Australian artists using their craft as political commentary.

The exhibition will be on display until August 29.

SEE THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Whether it’s a solo trip or a family outing, Warwick and the surrounding region offers plenty of opportunities to get outside and make the most of clear winter days.

Cunningham’s Gap in Main Range National Park promises a moderately easy hike with beautiful views across the Southern Downs at the finish.

If you’d rather relax while getting some fresh air, Warwick’s parks and outdoor areas offer the perfect spot for a picnic or family day out.