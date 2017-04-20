Get schooled on local history

PAST students will be telling their own tales of campus history as Warwick Christian College opens its doors tomorrow and Saturday.

The school will open its war memorial at a public Anzac ceremony at 10am tomorrow, while former students of the Slade School will return to lead guided tours from 10am-2pm on Saturday.

Warwick Christian College registrar Sally Clifford said the two days gave visitors an opportunity to learn more about the school's rich history as part of the Southern Downs Heritage Festival.

"The memorial itself in the centre of the science block was built in 1946 and the surrounding buildings were added in the 50s and 60s,” Mrs Clifford said.

"It includes items from St Catherine's girls school which merged with Slade School in 1972 to become a co-ed.

"The right hand side of that building is heritage listed so we haven't been able to refurbish.

"It still has all the original fume cupboards, blackboards and benches, so it still looks very much like a classroom frozen in time.”

Mrs Clifford said the Slade School for boys had originated in Slade House and grew significantly during the Second World War.

"Slade House was built in the early 1900s and then Barnes House was built in the 1920s,” she said.

"The school grew during the war because a lot of people were trying to get out of Brisbane.

"We'll have a fair few past students coming back to give guided tours and tell people what it was like attending the school and delving into that history.

"There will also be Devonshire tea available at Slade House for visitors to enjoy.”

For more, phone Warwick Christian College on 46617554.