GET SET, GO: Warwick’s most colourful event locked in

ALL SMILES: Katey and Ruby-Fay with Krista and Val at the Warwick Colour Run on February 3, 2019 .

ALL SMILES: Katey and Ruby-Fay with Krista and Val at the Warwick Colour Run on February 3, 2019 .

IT’S time to lace up those running shoes Warwick, because one of the community’s most fun and colourful sports events is back.

Hundreds are set to take their mark in the annual Warwick 5km Colour Run and Walk on February 7, with entrants of all ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels encouraged to hit the track.

With the event now hitting its stride in its fourth year, confirming the 2021 race came as a huge relief for Warwick Colour Run committee Angela Hamilton.

“We were lucky last year to get it in before everything shut down, but towards the end of last year we were umm-ing and ahh-ing like everyone else to see whether we could go ahead,” Mrs Hamilton said.

“Everyone gets a little race pack with a sachet of colours, which they can do whatever they want with, and it also has a number for them and a bottle of water.

“There’s five different stations with five different colours around the track, and with each station you are coloured with a different colour.”

The 5km race will be held at the Warwick Showgrounds, and Mrs Hamilton said all entrants would be able to tailor the course to their individual needs.

“It’s a 2.5km track that’s done twice, but you can stop halfway if you don’t want to do the full 5km, and it’s completely self-paced – you can walk, run, jog, skip, whatever you want to do,” she said.

Check-in will run from 8am – 8.45am with the race to start at 9am sharp.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children aged five – 15, and free for children under five.

Click here to book.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

Lockdown another blow for Southern Downs tourism