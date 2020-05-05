PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that there have been five new cases of coronavirus overnight in Queensland.

This included three old cases from interstate, one from the southern health region and another on the Gold Coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was good news. It means there are currently 57 active cases in the Sunshine State.

"We are really flattening that curve, thank you Queensland for everything you are doing," Ms Palaszczuk said.

More than 1000 people have been tested in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Steven Miles encouraged anyone with respitatory symptoms to get tested immediately as it was revealed there had been a slight decline in the number of tests done in Queensland.

"It's easy, it's free and there are a lot of places where you can get tested and we would encourage anyone with any kind of respitatyory symptoms to go get tested," he said.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday announced that Queensland schools would start reopening on May 11, with kindergarten, Prep and students in years 1, 11 and 12 returning to classrooms first.

Other students are expected to head back to school from May 25.

Only three new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the state's total to 1038, with 52 of those still active.

Ms Palaszczuk said the return to classrooms was made possible by the state's low infection rates, thanking Queenslanders for the hard work they had done.

The Premier has conceded it had been a difficult juggling period for parents with children learning from home.

Originally published as 'Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed