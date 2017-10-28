GET THERE: Rodeo Street Parade in just over an hour

Rodeo queens will be on hand for this year's parade.

THIS is one event you do not want to miss.

After a hiatus of a year, the famous John Dee Street Parade is back, and it is commencing very shortly.

A number of businesses and enterprises from across the Rose City have dusted off their boots and put in the hard work for this year's 'Denim and Diamonds'.

Featuring rodeo queens and professional rodeo competitors, this year's edition has the potential to be the biggest one yet.

It all begins at 10am, running from Queen's Park, moving up Palmerin St from Victoria St to Fitzroy St and back.

Of course, it is absolutely free to get out and support the hard work put in by our community.