News

GET THERE: Rodeo Street Parade in just over an hour

Rodeo queens will be on hand for this year's parade.
Rodeo queens will be on hand for this year's parade. Leanne Ryan
Sean Teuma
by

THIS is one event you do not want to miss.

After a hiatus of a year, the famous John Dee Street Parade is back, and it is commencing very shortly.

A number of businesses and enterprises from across the Rose City have dusted off their boots and put in the hard work for this year's 'Denim and Diamonds'.

Featuring rodeo queens and professional rodeo competitors, this year's edition has the potential to be the biggest one yet.

It all begins at 10am, running from Queen's Park, moving up Palmerin St from Victoria St to Fitzroy St and back.

Of course, it is absolutely free to get out and support the hard work put in by our community.

Warwick Daily News
The story behind the popular rodeo accessory

The story behind the popular rodeo accessory

THERE are two main reasons rodeo stock riders wear chaps.

GALLERY: Sponsors in the spotlight

SHOWING SUPPORT: Miss Warwick Rodeo Queen Personality Tamara Evans and Amy Gore.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society holds event to thank supporters

A showie life runs in the family

STEP RIGHT UP: Wesley Cronk is a third generation showman.

Wesley Cronk has been in the show business a long time

Nats legend: How LNP could combat One Nation

Former National director Mike Evans with then-Prime Minister John Howard in 1997.

Former party director's radical suggestion to stave off Hanson

Local Partners