Get your breast screen in Warwick this fortnight

Ms Garrett said women aged 40 and over should have a breast screen every two years.

WOMEN in Warwick aged 40 and over are encouraged to take full advantage of BreastScreen Queensland's state-of-the-art digital mobile service while it is in town.

BreastScreen Health Promotion Officer Nicola Garrett said anyone wanting to make an appointment with the mobile service should do so as soon as possible.

"The mobile service will be located at the Warwick Hospital until 22 December," Ms Garrett said.

"The mobile service visits rural and regional locations on a two-yearly cycle so if you've been thinking about booking in for your first breast screen, or coming back for a regular two-yearly screen, we encourage you phone 13 20 50 and make an appointment today."

"We know that early detection is vital so if you haven't been keeping up-to-date with important health checks, now's the time to do so," she said.

"In Australia more than 15,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

"One in eight Queensland women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and of those 90 per cent will have no family history of the illness.

"That's why we encourage all women aged 40 and over to have a free breast screen every two years, and also be sure to carry out regular breast checks.

"If you find something unusual, or have any concerns about your breast health, see your GP as soon as possible."

Women aged 40 and over should phone 13 20 50 to book a free breast screen.

A doctor's referral is not required and appointments generally take less than 30 minutes.