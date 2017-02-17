Get your kids on the track to tennis glory

This could be your child.

FANCY your little fella a bit of a Federer? Or have a daughter with potential to be the next Djokovic? Read on.

Warwick junior tennis sign up day today from 4pm to 6pm, and all parents and their children are welcome to try their hand at the game.

Come down for a free hit and sign up for free.

Hot shots league costs $60 per six week season (ages 5-12) or junior tennis for all ages $10 per week.

Both seasons start February 23.

Racquets available for those that need one, so come down to the courts from 4pm for more information or email warwicktennis@bigpond.com.