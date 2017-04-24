Getting in and having a go

IN THE SADDLE: Joy Craig balances her love of education with her love of horses.

RIDING 160km in a day on a horse might sound pretty tough to most people, but not to Joy Craig, who spends her work days in charge of Warwick's largest school.

Mrs Craig, divides her busy schedule between her love of education, as principal at Warwick State High School, and her love of horses.

"I grew up in a non-horsey family,” she said.

"But I pestered my dad until he got me one.

"And I had horses until I left for uni after school.”

Born in Penrith, Mrs Craig spent her early years in Sydney before the family moved to Robertson in the southern highlands of New South Wales.

"We lived on 65 acres with a few cattle, it was a bit of a hobby farm,” he said.

"It was a lovely place to grow up, but freezing cold.”

At 17 Mrs Craig ventured to uni in Sydney before her family moved to Queensland and she followed them, enrolling in a Bachelor of Education at Queensland University of Technology, focusing on physical education and history.

"As a young teacher I had the opportunity to become involved in so many aspects of school life - sports teams, school camps,” she said.

Last week Mrs Craig took part in the WSHS cross country, running four kilometres with the under 16 years age group.

"I try to lead by example and be seen to be having a go,” she said.

"As for teaching, I was certainly inspired by my own teachers at school, and it helped that I loved learning.

"Teaching gave me the opportunity to be proactive.

"Have an input into how children are going to develop, there's no greater job and it's really exciting.”

After taking her first principalship at Clifton State High School in 2010, Mrs Craig spent six years in charge, before heading up the consultation process to split Toowoomba State High School in two in early 2016.

When a vacancy became available at WSHS, she applied, won the position and began in October 2017.

"It's a permanent position and a privilege,” she said.

"Although I don't think I'll be able to break Mr Hamilton's record.

"He was principal here from 1914 to 1948.”

Then in her spare time, Mrs Craig has her horses.

"I compete in endurance riding,” she said.

"This weekend I have an 80km event in Tenterfield.

"My horse Jupiter, is my mate, we spend so much time together.

"I love the challenge and the freedom on those long rides.”