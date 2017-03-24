Getting older and fatter and completely over it

TELLING IT LIKE IT IS: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash-hit comedy show Women Like Us head to the Warwick RSL.

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs are women - they're also country girls, middle-aged, mothers and comedians.

There are few sacred cows Briggs and Nolan shy away from milking, with seven children and 35 years of stage time between them, their "failure to parent” is the focus of their material. The also draw on the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations and at the end of the day who unpacks the dishwasher.

The hilarious pair will appear tomorrow night in Kings Theatre at the Warwick Memorial RSL Club and Ms Nolan said the show was all about real life.

"Everyone can relate to it,” she said.

"Our comedy speaks to everyone, it's about human experience, it's real life.

"It's about ringing the tax office and spending four days on hold, it's the mundane stuff, it's funny.”

Ms Nolan said being a woman sometimes meant keeping up a facade.

"Well, Ellen and I drop the facade and you all get to see the debris,” she said.

"We've got seven children between us and four husbands, three of them were mine.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives. We're capable, overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it.”

Ms Nolan said she had been a comedian for about 30 years.

"I teach comedy,” she said.

"I've taught over 1000 students and only three of them are actually working.

"And Ellen is one of those.

"She's got a very natural comedic voice and her own flourishing career.”

Ms Nolan said the pair worked well together.

"We're both very independent but committed to our families,” she said.

"Comedy is an interesting career choice for middle-aged women but we love it and we tour like mothers.

"Ellen does an hour and I do an hour and we only do two or three night stints in a row, so we're not away from home too much.

"And although we're in underwear on our poster, I'd like to assure the people of Warwick that we will be wearing clothes on stage - but you never know.”

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 7pm for an 8pm start

WHERE:

Kings Theatre, Warwick RSL

COST:

$25 from Warwick RSL or online at www.womenlikeus.com.au.