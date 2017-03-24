27°
News

Getting older and fatter and completely over it

Jonno Colfs
| 24th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
TELLING IT LIKE IT IS: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash-hit comedy show Women Like Us head to the Warwick RSL.
TELLING IT LIKE IT IS: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash-hit comedy show Women Like Us head to the Warwick RSL. Mandy Nolan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs are women - they're also country girls, middle-aged, mothers and comedians.

There are few sacred cows Briggs and Nolan shy away from milking, with seven children and 35 years of stage time between them, their "failure to parent” is the focus of their material. The also draw on the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations and at the end of the day who unpacks the dishwasher.

The hilarious pair will appear tomorrow night in Kings Theatre at the Warwick Memorial RSL Club and Ms Nolan said the show was all about real life.

"Everyone can relate to it,” she said.

"Our comedy speaks to everyone, it's about human experience, it's real life.

"It's about ringing the tax office and spending four days on hold, it's the mundane stuff, it's funny.”

Ms Nolan said being a woman sometimes meant keeping up a facade.

"Well, Ellen and I drop the facade and you all get to see the debris,” she said.

"We've got seven children between us and four husbands, three of them were mine.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives. We're capable, overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it.”

Ms Nolan said she had been a comedian for about 30 years.

"I teach comedy,” she said.

"I've taught over 1000 students and only three of them are actually working.

"And Ellen is one of those.

"She's got a very natural comedic voice and her own flourishing career.”

Ms Nolan said the pair worked well together.

"We're both very independent but committed to our families,” she said.

"Comedy is an interesting career choice for middle-aged women but we love it and we tour like mothers.

"Ellen does an hour and I do an hour and we only do two or three night stints in a row, so we're not away from home too much.

"And although we're in underwear on our poster, I'd like to assure the people of Warwick that we will be wearing clothes on stage - but you never know.”

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 7pm for an 8pm start

WHERE:

Kings Theatre, Warwick RSL

COST:

$25 from Warwick RSL or online at www.womenlikeus.com.au.
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  comedy wawick community whatson women like us

Getting older and fatter and completely over it

Getting older and fatter and completely over it

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs are women, they're also country girls, middle aged, mothers and comedians.

Tourist park proposed for Connolly Dam

Connolly Dam , the site of a proposed tourist park.

If the community agrees, Connolly Dam could become tourist park

Car rolls on New England Hwy

One person was being treated after a car rollover in Stanthorpe

A driver has been treated after a crash south of Stanthorpe

UPDATE: Man airlifted from Warwick after early morning smash

A man in his 40s was airlifted this morning after a serious crash

A man in his 40s was airlifted this morning after a serious crash

Local Partners

Mind your manners with G-G

Don't be temped to slap Sir Peter Cosgrove on the back, pat him on the shoulder or throw an arm around the former Australian defence chief.

Show to go on rain, hail or shine

WEATHER WATCH: Albert Li, John Wilson and Deborah Curnoch inspect the Warwick showgrounds.

Warwick Show organisers said the event will go ahead despite rain.

Getting older and fatter and completely over it

TELLING IT LIKE IT IS: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash-hit comedy show Women Like Us head to the Warwick RSL.

Don't miss the Women Like Us show at Kings Theatre tomorrow night

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

All day Saturday games for cricket grand finals

Michael Bourke bowls for Maryvale Condamine at Slade Park on Sunday. Coen Slatter (Redbacks) is the batsman at the bowler's end.

Early start for both cricket grand finals

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

RUGBY league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water after making a distasteful joke about oral sex on Thursday night’s Footy Show.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!