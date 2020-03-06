GETTING OUT: A weekend of wine and women

WHAT A WEEKEND: Get out to the Grape Crush Championships.

WHAT A WEEKEND: Get out to the Grape Crush Championships.

Apple and Grape at the Granite Belt

Apple and Grape festival continues on into this weekend with a huge program of events to choose from.

This weekend is known as the ‘big weekend’ and one not to be missed with food, entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Highlights will include the grape crushing championship, seasonal markets and a street carnival.

For more details on the jam-packed program go to: https://appleandgrape.org/event/2020-program/.

WHERE: Events will stretch all across the weekend in several Stanthorpe destinations

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday all day.

COST: Three day passes are $25, and gate entry is $5 today and $10 for tomorrow and Sunday.

Women of Warwick

The Women of Warwick are being celebrated for international Women’s day at Nude Beauty By Matilda.

The event hosted alongside Charlie Keegan Creative is at the new Nude Beauty salon and is a chance for women to connect and enjoy an afternoon together.

All of Warwick’s women are invited to come for champagne, good food, friendship and there will be a professional photographer.

There are prizes to be won.

WHERE: 74A Fitzroy St, Warwick.

WHEN: Sunday 11am to 3pm.

COST: Free

International Women’s Day Breakfast

The Zonta Club is hosting an International Women’s Day breakfast this morning to celebrate Warwick’s women.

The breakfast will feature a guest speech from Fiona Smaka, a Warwick born paediatric Physiotherapist who is making a difference to the lives of disabled children in Fuzhou, China.

WHERE: Warwick Garden’s Galore

WHEN: Today 6.30am to 8.30am

COST: $35

QLD Road Race Championship

Another action-packed weekend at Morgan Park will see motorbikes take to the track.

It’s the first round for this year and spectators are invited to enjoy a weekend of fast and exciting racing.

WHERE: Morgan Park

WHEN: 9am Saturday and Sunday

Barrett Shield

The Wattles and Cowboys will be pitted against each other this weekend in an attempt to claim the Barrett shield.

Labelled the ‘pre-season grand final it’s a game day not to be missed.

WHERE: Platz Oval, Clifton.

WHEN: Under 18s at 3.30pm, Reserve Grade at 5pm and A Grade kicks off at 6.30pm.

COST: Free