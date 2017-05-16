Getting ready to race in first Pentath-run

FIRST RUN: Corinne Butler is getting geared up for her first Pentath-Run with daughter Temperance Lister.

THE prospect of lining up for her first Daily News Penath-run has Corinne Butler relishing the challenge.

"It's quite daunting but very exciting,” Ms Butler said.

"Up until January I hadn't done any consistent exercise since high school.”

Ms Butler said she had registered for all five races over the weekend.

"I always thought Pentath-run was for the super-fit,” she said.

"But I've realised that if you break it down anyone can achieve it.

"I'm certainly not putting any pressure on myself.

"I'll see how I go.”

Ms Butler said she started attending Warwick's Saturday morning parkrun at the start of the year.

"Since then I've taken four minutes off my personal best,” she said.

"When you get in and have a go and become consistent, it is amazing what you can achieve.

"At work I'm the executive director for Workforce at the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service and that's all about health and well-being, so for me this is also about practising what you preach.

Ms Butler's first run will be the 21km trip to Yangan.

"The furtherest I've run was 14km,” she said.

"And that exhausted me.

"I think there'll be a lot of walking.”