Getting Warwick job-ready

Jonno Colfs
| 12th Apr 2017 4:00 PM Updated: 6:49 PM
HELPING HAND: Grace Smith is helping Warwick gain employment.
HELPING HAND: Grace Smith is helping Warwick gain employment.

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Grace Smith

NOW is the time to get yourself ready for the future of Warwick.

That's the word from Southern Downs Industry Education Association program co-ordinator Grace Smith.

Ms Smith who took over the helm at SDIEA about a year ago, said the future of employment in Warwick was looking up.

"There are going to be some very exciting opportunities for jobseekers on the Southern Downs over the next few years," she said.

"There are some excellent government initiatives, which will make things more attractive to people who are looking to get themselves ready for the areas that are going to boom.

"We also have some funding available at the moment and a growing number of businesses supporting us and what we do, which is all going to help make the regional community better off."

Ms Smith, who was born in Brisbane and grew up in Upper Mt Gravatt when it was still a farming area, said she tried a couple of career paths herself before doing a teaching degree.

"I started out sewing Stubbies shorts, then went chasing cows and mustering near Beaudesert," she said.

"But with a husband and child I thought I needed more of a career and enrolled at Griffith Uni."

After completing a Bachelor of Teaching in early childhood learning, Ms Smith became the director of a childcare centre.

"Then we moved to Gatton and bought a farm and I got another directors position at a childcare facility there," she said.

"After that I travelled around Australia working with children with special needs in indigenous communities.

"I absolutely loved that work, offering that help and support to those who really needed it."

Ms Smith said the role was a real eye-opener.

"It was a great opportunity for me," she said.

"I learned a lot of valuable knowledge which all helps me do what I do today."

Up until 2016 SDIEA was based at Warwick State High School, working primarily with disengaged kids.

"That's all changed now," Ms Smith said.

"We're in a new building and work with anyone needing employment or training support aged between 15-65.

"Our focus is training and upskilling job-seekers and working with local businesses to get people into the areas where the vacancies are."

