Ghislaine’s stunning bid to get out of jail for Christmas

The one-time mistress of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and her "new husband" are reportedly planning to put up $30m ($A40m) bail in an effort to get her out of jail in time for Christmas.

It's claimed her legal team will head to court "within days" to try and win her freedom ahead of her trial next year.

The Daily Telegraph reports tech entrepreneur Scott Borgerson, 44, is proposing a bail bond as security.

It would reportedly be seized if 58-year-old Maxwell went on the run.

The story quotes a friend close to Maxwell, The Sun reports.

House arrest and wearing an electronic tag would be part of her bail conditions under the proposal.

The report appears to confirm for the first time that Maxwell and Borgerson are married.

But Mr Borgerson has denied dating Maxwell, saying repeatedly that they were just "friends."

Scott Borgerson, who has been named as the possible mystery "husband" of Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: LinkedIn

The reported bail package is one of the largest in recent memory and dwarfs the $A1.3m bail for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The news comes just days after Maxwell's lawyers claimed she was losing her hair and suffering weight loss after being caged in solitary confinement.

They say Jeffrey Epstein's "madam" is being subjected to "extraordinarily onerous" treatment while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the claims against her.

They previously claimed her sleep was being disrupted by flashlight every 15 minutes to check she hadn't tried to commit suicide like Epstein.

Maxwell's lawyers detailed her apparent deteriorating health in response to a letter from the federal Bureau of Prisons stating she is treated well at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

"While her weight may currently be fairly consistent, she had lost over 15 pounds, and she is sustaining hair loss," attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote to US District Judge Alison Nathan, reported the New York Post.

Maxwell's meal plan may currently comply with the Bureau of Prison policy, but it did not in the first six weeks of her stay and she has been isolated and denied educational and leisure programs, religious services and movies, her lawyer claimed.

"It is obvious that Ms Maxwell is bearing the brunt of BOP incompetence," Sternheim wrote.

The detention centre has "imposed extraordinarily onerous conditions of constraint on Ms. Maxwell to avoid the catastrophic consequences of negligence occurring at the MCC that resulted in the death of Jeffrey Epstein," Stermheim alleged.

Maxwell awaits trial for her alleged role in the sex trafficking operation of convicted sex offender Epstein, who hanged himself inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

Originally published as Ghislaine's stunning bid to get out of jail for Xmas