Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A reader has sent in a ghostly image, taken at her niece's birthday party.
A reader has sent in a ghostly image, taken at her niece's birthday party.
News

Ghost of ‘mother’ caught on camera at children’s party

Alexia Austin
14th Oct 2020 11:59 PM | Updated: 15th Oct 2020 7:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The photo, taken at a first birthday party, were sent into the Toowoomba Ghost Chasers page by a reader in August.

At first glance, nothing seems amiss - but on closer inspection some people say they can see a ghostly spectre in the left hand corner of the image.

"(The) lady's mother passed away two years before," a post from the moderator reads.

"She never got to meet her grandchild and I believe she was there for the celebration."

A close-up of the image appears to capture distortion near the chair.
A close-up of the image appears to capture distortion near the chair.

Other people agreed in the comments section of the post.

"Yep it's her, I can feel it," one person wrote.

"Looks like a lady," another said.

"I shuddered, great pic," a third wrote.

Originally published as Ghost of 'mother' caught on camera at children's party

More Stories

editors picks ghost toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        Premium Content Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        News Queenslanders will know whether the borders will reopen to NSW before they vote, but the 48-hour deadline for NSW contact tracers has mysteriously disappeared.

        Innovative steps to embrace refugee community

        Premium Content Innovative steps to embrace refugee community

        News The residents’ idea could see the Southern Downs become one of few regions to...

        $47 MILL: SDRC divided over botanical gardens’ whopping cost

        Premium Content $47 MILL: SDRC divided over botanical gardens’ whopping cost

        News Detailed plans for the Stanthorpe gardens have been unveiled, complete with a...

        New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Premium Content New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Property Queenslanders snap up grants as house sales boom