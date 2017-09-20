Ghosts of pub's past

The Criterion will play host to a ghost tour tonight.

The Criterion will play host to a ghost tour tonight. Sophie Lester

CINEMAS have people freaking out about clowns with the release of IT but tonight a different creature will take over Warwick.

The Criterion Hotel on Palmerin St will host a ghost tour, inviting patrons on a first-hand adventure inside the pub.

Stories have been floating around for years about unnatural activity, to the extent a paranormal investigator has previously been called in.

Kade Jones from Haunted Australia has carried out work at the historic hotel and staff members have previously reported encounters with the caped crusaders.

The Criterion Ghost Tour takes place at the venue tonight from 6pm.

Tickets are $20 and include a Criterion historic book and a glass of wine or pot of beer with a dinner purchase.

To make a booking phone 46611042.