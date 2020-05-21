GI reveals harsh reality of mental health battle

Greg Inglis has not touched alcohol for a year as he fights to resurrect his rugby league career but more importantly his life away from the game.

After announcing he will be making a shock return in the English Super League next year, The Daily Telegraph has been told Inglis is set to be the subject of an Australian Story profile on the ABC that will lift the lid on the former NRL superstar's astonishing fall from grace - and some disturbingly dark periods he has gone through.

This is expected to reveal some potentially life-threatening situations where Inglis's mental health was a huge concern to everyone that was close to him.

It culminated in a bizarre mental breakdown in Brisbane last year during the NRL's Magic Round.

At the time it was reported that Inglis had been partying with reality TV star Suzi Taylor when he went missing for several days, but it was after he was located that friends were really concerned about his mental state and wellbeing.

But it ultimately turned out to be a life-changing moment after Inglis was then checked into a rehab facility in Sydney.

It has since been revealed that Inglis suffers from Bipolar II, and those close to him along with medical experts have worked closely with him trying to get his life back on track.

Greg Inglis farewells fans after announcing his retirement from the game in 2019. Picture: Phil Hillyard.

"I just felt like I was failing myself but now I've got that drive and that mentality back in my head that I can deliver," Inglis told Nine News.

"That's the biggest problem is the battle within yourself and in your head.

"Going to rehab for the second time, which I'm not ashamed of saying, and getting the right diagnosis for it, actually sitting down and talking about how I feel and what's going on in my head it helps the people around me."

Inglis had earlier been approached to make a return for his hometown of Macksville on the NSW North Coast and was even considering playing in the local South Sydney A grade comp.

But after speaking with former teammate Jason Clark, who plays in the Super League now, Inglis went to Shane Richardson for advice and the former South Sydney football manager set up a meet with Warrington owner Simon Moran.

A big part of Inglis' motivation is that he does not want to have the final memory of him being the stain that was left during his final period at Souths when he was clearly out of shape and struggling with his personal life.

Given Warrington has never won a Super League title Inglis is excited by the challenge that is ahead of him.

But since giving up the grog and getting on top of his Bipolar II disorder, Inglis' physical resurrection has been equally noticeable to those in and around the Rabbitohs.

Plenty started talking about how good a shape he looked to be in earlier this year when it was clear he had lost a stack of weight while running the water for Souths at a pre-season trial against Parramatta at Ringrose Park.

Inglis's personal life is also said to be "never better" and it is understood as part of his negotiations with Warrington it has been arranged that his kids can spend time with him in England.

Greg Inglis with son Nate and daughter Quinn and his family at his farewell to the fans. Picture: Phil Hillyard.

Inglis is 33 and there are some who fear his body will struggle with the intensity of even playing in the Super League because of his past neck and knee injuries but he is determined to give it his best shot.

Inglis has apparently been working with the Australian Story team for three months now and it is expected that this will really put into context the enormous challenges he has confronted throughout his career because of his struggles associated with Bipolar II that were only diagnosed after his retirement.

Originally published as GI reveals harsh reality of mental health battle