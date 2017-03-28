Giant fundraising play date in Leslie Park tomorrow

At Gabby's third birthday party in 2016 are Sienna Farrell, Gabby Bunch, Alyssa Wakefield and Joshua Malone.

A GIANT play date is happening in Leslie Park tomorrow.

The event is a major Shave for a Cure fundraiser for three-year-old Warwick leukemia sufferer Gabby Bunch.

Gabby's harrowing story was featured on the front page of the Warwick Daily News on Saturday, March 11 and family friends including Tara Behrmann.

Ms Behrmann said the event will kick from 9.30am in Leslie Park.

"All are invited and we're asking people to bring along some morning tea,” she said.

"It's a way to involve the children and have a bit of fun.

"We'll 100 board prizes up for grabs, a donation tin and multidraw raffles drawn, so come along and help support a gorgeous young girl and her family.”

Ms Behrmann said Gabby had been a friend of her young daughter Alyssa since the children were two months old.

"This is our way to help Susan and Gabby with their fundraising efforts.”

Grab your little ones and head down to help support a great cause.