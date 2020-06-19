Menu
The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, happily trotting down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
Offbeat

Giant pig spotted roaming in Aussie suburbia

by Adrianna Zappavigna
19th Jun 2020 4:02 PM

With everyone desperate to hit the pavement during iso, one Adelaide local shocked passers-by while out for a stroll.

As residents jogged, strolled and meandered about the streets, one driver filmed a giant pig casually walking down the streets of north Adelaide suburb Salisbury on Thursday afternoon.

Local resident Jessica quickly took to social media to document the encounter, laughing as the farm animal casually sauntered by.

The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, as it happily trotted down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
"Oh my god, what the hell?" she said while passing the big pig.

The creature's owners told 7News the massive pig had managed to escape from his pen, relishing the opportunity to get out and stretch his legs.

He was quickly recaptured and taken back to his rightful home in his Salisbury backyard.

And this adventurous pig isn't alone, with plenty of animals keen to take to the streets during lockdown.

Since lockdowns were enforced around the world, we've seen goats take over a Welsh town, deer in the streets of East London, wild boars invading a coastal town near Barcelona and geese waddling through Manchester.

Originally published as Giant pig spotted roaming in suburbia

animals offbeat pets and animals pig

