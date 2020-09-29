GIDDY UP: Everything you need to know about Warwick Cup

Sherbet and Kenji Yoshida win race five of the Warwick Cup Race Day event at Allman Park, Saturday, October 10, 2015. Photo Glen McCullough / The Chronicle

HORSE RACING: Not even the coronavirus pandemic could break the stride of the 160th Warwick Credit Union Cup, which organisers say will be as celebratory as ever despite restrictions.

Hundreds of punters and patrons will flock to Allman Park on Saturday, October 10, with the on-track action to be matched by trackside events and festivities.

Easing restrictions on October 1 should allow the venue to hold up to 2000 attendees, who will still be able to enjoy refreshments and longstanding traditions such as Fashions on the Field.

Even though racing nominations are open until midway through next week, Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said attendees could expect a varied, fast-paced field.

“We usually have a pretty high racing capacity, and I don’t see why this year would be any different, especially for a lot of owners who can now actually come and see their horse race,” Grant said.

“We’re well and truly more than halfway (to capacity) with bookings, and even if we can get up around the 2000-person mark, we will still have to limit it to pre-bookings.

“So long as everyone sits down to eat and drink, practises a bit of social distancing, and follows the guidelines, we should be all systems go on the day.”

This year’s Cup day marks a milestone 160th year for the race, with the Warwick race day predating hallmark events such as the Melbourne Cup.

For bettors looking to get the inside scoop on the on-track action, Grant said the customary Warwick Sandstone Warwick Cup Calcutta will take place on the Friday evening.

“It’s fantastic to see, as so many other events and functions this year have had to be cancelled or postponed, so for us to actually be able to get this day going ahead is just great,” he said.

“It’s great that all our sponsors have stayed on board as well, because it’s probably been a trying year for a lot of people.

“We very much appreciate their and the whole community’s support.”

To pre-book a general admission ticket, click here.

