GIDDY UP: Punters gear up for track return

RETURN NOT FAR OFF: Eager punters looking to go trackside could have the chance to do so with further relaxation of coronavirus regulations, including those at the Warwick Turf Club.

HORSE RACING: Patron-free racing will soon be a distant memory for turf clubs across Queensland with the continued relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

The announcement from Racing Queensland confirmed that a “number of biosecurity measures” introduced after the outbreak of the virus would be eased this week.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said the prospect of punters returning to the track would be a step back to ‘normality’.

“We’re happy to open it up to 20 people but we have to work out if it’s 20 people in an area or all up,” he said.

“If that is all that we are allowed, that’s what we can do.”

Allman Park has been operating without patrons since strict social distancing measures were introduced in March.

In order to re-open the track to unlicensed members of the public, the Turf Club would need to comply with Queensland Health’s public health directives, workplace health and safety Queensland, and implement a COVIDSafe checklist.

Grant said Turf Club officials had been working closely with RQ to establish the requirements, however believed there would be no difficulty finding spectators if allowed.

“If we are allowed to do it, I suppose we’d nearly have to have 20 people apply to come on the day,” he said.

“We couldn’t just let them turn up, because what if number 20 and 21 were husband and wife, and we had to turn one of them away.

“There are a lot of racing followers (in Warwick), and I was surprised when we did our first couple of midweek races the number of people who came.

“I don’t think we’d have trouble finding 20 people.”

Warwick will host an eight-race meeting on Tuesday June 16 – one of three additional meetings the club have been given after initial cancellations.

With close to 150 horses expected to be nominated for Tuesday’s race, Grant anticipates most owners would want the chance to watch their horses run.

“You potentially have 300 or 400 owners if you have 150 horses nominated,” he said.

“It might be more owners – they’re paying to have their horses be prepared to run, and you’d like to give them a chance to see them.

“There are a lot of people who just want to be able to get out and about, but we all understand (coronavirus) hasn’t gone away and we need to be careful.”

Official guidelines are yet to be handed out by Racing Queensland, however punters eager to return trackside should follow the Warwick Turf Club Facebook page for more details.