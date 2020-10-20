GIDDY UP: What’s on for Melbourne Cup in Warwick

CHEERS TO THAT: Sara Winfield, Janelle Winfield, and Wendy Campbell had a great time at the Warwick RSL at the 2019 Melbourne Cup.

CHEERS TO THAT: Sara Winfield, Janelle Winfield, and Wendy Campbell had a great time at the Warwick RSL at the 2019 Melbourne Cup.

MELBOURNE CUP is the race that stops the nation, but due to coronavirus restrictions, late plans may also stop Warwick residents’ celebrations.

Here’s where you can book your Rose City race day festivities early:

TWO-COURSE LUNCHEON

Horse and Jockey is planning a scrumptious two-course meal for the day, with full TAB facilities and racing action.

Book now by calling 4661 0600.

WHEN: 11.30am–2.30pm

COST: $38

SWEEPS, FASHION PARADES AND MORE

The Queensland College of Wine Tourism is hosting a two-course luncheon for Melbourne Cup. There will be sweeps, a multi-draw raffle, a fashion parade and prizes for best dressed on the day.

Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 4685 5050.

WHEN: 11.30am–3pm

COST: $50

WINE, DINE AND TRIVIA

The Warwick RSL is holding a two-course luncheon for its annual festivities. In lieu of a fashion parade this year, there will also be Melbourne Cup trivia.

To book, call 4661 1229 or email reception@warwickrsl.com.au.

WHEN: The event starts at 11am

COST: $40

LUNCHEON AND SWEEPS

The Criterion Hotel Warwick is offering up an elegant luncheon. The two-course meal will come with a glass of champagne on arrival, and sweeps will be held throughout the day.

To book, call 4661 1042

WHEN: 11.30am–2pm

COST: Still to be announced

Alternatively, Warwick residents can enjoy the race from home by tuning in to Channel 10 on Tuesday, November 3.

Do you know somewhere else where festivities are being held? Contact us at tessa.flemming@news.com.au