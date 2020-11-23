GIFT GUIDE: Your Warwick Christmas catalogue

GIFT-GIVING SEASON: Here’s your Warwick gift-giving catalogue, as decided by you! Photo: file

GIFT-GIVING SEASON: Here’s your Warwick gift-giving catalogue, as decided by you! Photo: file

WITH just over a month before Christmas arrives, there's no time like the present to get a headstart on your gift shopping.

In the spirit of spending with and supporting our community, the Daily News asked readers to nominate their favourite gift ideas from small businesses across the Warwick area.

Whether these products are something unique, quirky, or just have that personalised handmade touch, this is Warwick's 2020 Christmas catalogue as compiled by you!

Dazzling earrings from Warwick brand Amanda Jayne.

Amanda Jayne earrings

Warwick-based Amanda Jayne crafts handmade resin earrings in a range of fun and vibrant designs.

Always bringing through new stock online and via Facebook, you will also be able to snap up some Amanda Jayne pretties on Friday, November 27 at Jingle and Mingle event on Palmerin St.

To order online, head to the website or Facebook page.

Christmas-themed resin poured boards from Whimsical Creations and Designs.

Whimsical Creations and Designs

Another homegrown business with plenty of Christmas gift ideas is Whimsical Creations and Designs, with their festive range already flying off the shelves.

Owner Beck Nolan said Christmas-themed resin poured boards (pictured above) had proved especially popular, along with handmade soy wax candles in festive scents such as Christmas pudding.

Candles start at $26 and resin pieces at $32. Head to the website for the full range.

Final result of a DIY diamond art kit from Love to Craft.

Love to Craft

This Warwick-based artistic studio has recently expanded to a bigger space at 8 King St, and owner Michelle Dillon said now was a great time for the community to snap up some handmade gifts.

She added the store's DIY diamond art kits, averaging a cost of $20, were a bestseller, along with their handmade range of soaps and candles.

Head over to the Love to Craft website for the full range.

Lolly grazing platters from Rolly's Party and Lolly Shop.

Rolly's Party and Lolly Shop

The popular Warwick store of all things fun is stocked full with Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, ranging from individual Christmas lollipops to lolly grazing platters for the true sweet tooth in your life.

With hand-selected Christmas stockings, hampers, and more, Rolly's Christmas gifts range in price from $5 to $80, depending on the size and nature of product.

Contact Rolly's Party and Lolly Shop on 4661 0131 or head in-store at 87 Grafton St to purchase.

Girls' clothing from Everly Lane.

Everly Lane

If you're searching for the perfect gift for any little ones on your list, Everly Lane's range of baby and children's clothing could be just the ticket.

Stocking nursery linens and baby accessories alongside their clothing range, you can order from Everly Lane online via their website or catch them at the Warwick Christmas Markets on December 12.

Handmade earring boards from TS Designs.

TS Designs

Warwick business owner Tessa Sissaman said her range of timber earring board and stands were flying out the door in the lead-up to the silly season.

Handmade and painted, you can pick up a hanging board for $30 and a timber stand for an extra $15.

Head to the TS Designs Facebook page to order.

Natural flecked sheepskins from Rosewool Uggs and Rugs.

Rosewool Uggs and Rugs

One of the mainstays of Warwick retail, Rosewool Uggs and Rugs have a number of clothing and decor items

These natural colour sheepskins were among those most highly recommended, ideal for adding that extra flair to any interior space, retailing from $79 and up.

Head to the Rosewool Uggs and Rugs Facebook page or in-store at 285 Pratten St to order.

Whisk Creations' Christmas gift range, stocked with Wild Sage Collective in Allora.

Wild Sage Collective

Allora-based health and wellness studio Wild Sage Collective has a number of great Christmas gift ideas available at the moment, including crystals, essential oils, and candles.

Owner Jaimie McMillan said another bestseller was handmade fudge from fellow local business Whisk Creations.

Head in-store at 72 Herbert St, Allora or call 4666 2263 to inquire.

Amor de Lujo

If you're after a sweet-smelling gift for someone in your life, Amor de Lujo's range of handmade soaps could prove the perfect pressie.

The Warwick-based brand has just released their new range of Christmas-scented products, including festive aromas such as "White Christmas" and "holly berry".

Shop these yummy stocking stuffers from just $7 via the Amor de Lujo website.

Christmas wreath earrings from Six Siblings Studio's seasonal range.

Six Siblings Studio

Stocked full of handmade artwork and jewellery, Six Siblings Studio has a wide variety of trinkets which could make excellent Christmas gifts.

The studio has just released a range of themed clay polymer earrings perfect for celebrating the festive season.

All earrings range from $7 to $32. Visit their website or Instagram page @six_siblings_studio to order.

Part of the range of customisable travel mugs and tumblers from Warwick Screenprinting and Embroidery.

Warwick Screenprinting and Embroidery

Based at 12 Short St, this Warwick outfit offers a huge range of items ready to be personalised, ideal for that unique or quirky gift.

Owner Karen Lowe said their travel mugs and placemat and coaster sets always proved popular over the Christmas period, along with their nine-panel blankets.

Prices range from $2 to $65, depending on the item and customisation. Head in-store or visit their website to place your order.

Scrunchies by Lyss' new line of scrunchie and stand packages.

Scrunchies by Lyss

Warwick-based Scrunchies by Lyss offers a massive variety of handmade scrunchies, with a range of designs, colours, and fabrics available.

Lyss' scrunchies are $3 individually or $10 for a pack of four, with stands priced at $8 on their own or $16 complete with a set of four scrunchies.

Place your order via the Scrunchies by Lyss Facebook page.

Range of handmade candles from PURE by Tiffany.

PURE by Tiffany

Warwick-based hairdresser and homewares outlet PURE by Tiffany has a range of candles, decor, and jewellery which could make a great Christmas gift this year.

Focusing her business on all-natural and handmade products, owner Tiffany Adnams said her range of soy wax candles were always bestsellers during the festive season.

Candles usually range from $15 to $30, though purchasers can currently score up to 15 per cent off. Contact Tiffany Adnams via her business' Facebook page to order.

Hallmark Fit has remedial massage vouchers available this Christmas.

Hallmark Fit

If you're looking for the ideal gift for the gym junkie in your life, Warwick fitness and bootcamp studio Hallmark Fit's massage vouchers could be just the ticket.

Owner Josh Hall said the $80 remedial massage voucher would redeem a one-hour session, designed to relax.

Head to the Hallmark Fit Facebook page to order.

Becky B Co earrings.

Becky B Co

Warwick-based Becky B Co's range of handmade clay polymer earrings could make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for almost anyone.

Starting at $10, their range of bright and sunny jewellery is sure to put a smile on their receiver's face.

Head to the Becky B Co online store to order.

Storybook pocket cushions from Wendy's Machine Embroidery Crafts and Alterations.

Wendy's Machine Embroidery Crafts and Alterations

Small business owner Wendy Cullen said her range of storybook pocket cushions would make a great reading companion and unique gift for any young reader.

Available with a range of fun fabric designs and the option to customise the embroidery, you can pick up one of these cushions for $40.

Contact Wendy Cullen via her Facebook page to place an order.

A hanging mobile dreamcatcher from Ellie Anne and Co.

Ellie Anne and Co

Stocking a range of handmade earrings, dreamcatchers, and keyrings, Warwick business Ellie Anne and Co has a number of lovely trinkets available this gift-giving season.

Earrings are priced at $7 to $15 and dreamcatchers range from $45 to $130, so head over to Ellie Anne and Co Facebook page to place your order.