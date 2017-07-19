Giggle to start Gardening Extravaganza

PRESIDENT Donald Trump will be welcoming guests at the Winter Gardening Extravaganza next week, brought to Warwick courtesy of Joy Softley.

Mrs Softley created a display in the spirit of Jumpers and Jazz, featuring a replica of President Trump wearing a beanie urging visitors to "Make gardens great again".

The keen knitter said constant talk of the American president and his unforgettable motto gave her the idea.

"As you walk into the entrance the display will be the first thing you see," she said.

"You make your garden great again by buying plants and listening to some of the experts.

"It'll be a bit of a giggle."

The doll has assumed many a persona over the years, from "Joe the gardener" to young girls with pigtails.

Mrs Softley thought it would be ideal for this year's display.

"Sometimes I go in there and just pat him on the head," she said.

The Winter Gardening Extravaganza will be taking place on Wednesday and Thursday next week, featuring hundreds of plants, gardening accessories and professional advice from industry experts.

Mrs Softley also leant her knitting skills to the Diggers Garden Group, who were the tree jumper champions last year, creating 13 magpies for the jumper to sit outside Bluebird Kitchen on Palmerin St.

One of her paintings will also be on display for Art @ St Mark's, depicting a scene of trees and magpies twirling a ball of wool.

Mrs Softley has taken part in the festival for over 10 years, watching it "grow out of sight".

"It evolved from being a jumper, they're more like a creative idea," she said.

"Each year it's become more challenging for knitters and crotcheters."

The Winter Gardening Extravaganza will run from 10am-5pm on Wednesday and 9am-4pm on Thursday at St Mary's Hall, Wood St.

Entry costs $3 for adults and children are free.