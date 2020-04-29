Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gigi Hadid celebrates her 22nd birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid celebrates her 22nd birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Celebrity

Gigi Hadid’s surprise baby news

by Jamie Downham
29th Apr 2020 8:55 AM

ZAYN Malik and Gigi Hadid are having a baby together, according to explosive reports in the US.

The 25-year-old model is around 20 weeks pregnant with the 27-year-old former One Direction star's child, according to TMZ.

The pair have been isolating together at Gigi's family's Pennsylvania farm alongside her 23-year-old model sister Bella in recent weeks.

Gigi and Zayn. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi and Zayn. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

 

They posed together in a snap at the weekend as she celebrated her 25th birthday, with Zayn standing between the two sisters with his hand on Gigi's waist in one snap.

The pair are thought to have rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in New York in January, suggesting things were back on track.

The pair have been together for five years now. Picture: Getty
The pair have been together for five years now. Picture: Getty

 

 

Zayn and Gigi first began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of the video for his song Pillow Talk.

The pair revealed that they had called it quits in March 2018 but have clearly now rekindled things in a major way, according to a family source.

Depiste the pair remaining silent on the reports, fans have begun bombarding the pair on social media with messages of congratulations.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Gigi Hadid's surprise baby news

More Stories

baby gigi hadid pregnancy zayn malik

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Calls for watchdog to take up fuel gouge

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Calls for watchdog to take up fuel gouge

        News Warwick residents and state MPs demand action after accusing big players of “ripping off” regional areas.

        Southern Downs showcased in global film premiere

        premium_icon Southern Downs showcased in global film premiere

        News The documentary will focus on drought-stricken farmers and their determination to...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        Food & Entertainment Celebrate the essential workers that saved the community from another night of...

        Survey sounds death knell for coal power

        premium_icon Survey sounds death knell for coal power

        Environment Survey backs renewables for Qld electricity generation