Gigs sold out as live music scene bounces back

FOR many Warwick musicians, the sound of a returning gig scene is music for the ears after struggling for months without an income or audience.

With their first performance since March coming up in a week, duo Smooth Talk, comprised of Elle Rudd and Ash Moore were ecstatic at the chance to jam together once again.

“Because Ash and I live in different towns, there was a period of time where we didn’t see each other at all and couldn’t live stream because we couldn’t travel,” Elle said.

“That’s why we’re so excited to get back into it. We can’t stop talking about what songs we’re going to play, what the atmosphere will be like — we just want to give people a good time.”

With tickets for their August 4 show selling out within days, Elle said it showed audiences were just as eager to see a return of live music as the artists.

“It goes to show people are pretty keen to get out and do something, that they’re itching to have some entertainment,” she said.

“I think they probably realise now how much they miss it when it’s not there.”

For brothers James and Thomas Fern, who played their first gig since March in Toowoomba this weekend, getting back to a live audience was a little nerve-racking at the start.

“We were a bit nervous because we hadn’t played in four months but the venue was basically full,” James said.

“There’s a huge difference to live music. You feed off people and put extra energy in. It’s an experience that benefits the music.”

The reception was just the cure after the “difficult” few months that tested the band’s ability to stay musically active.

“When you’ve been deprived of something that’s been around for so long I do think you miss it. We did that’s for sure,” James said.

Local musician Elle Rudd said the time away from live gigs allowed the band to work on their original music.

However, there would be some coronavirus crafting both Smooth Talk and the Fern Brothers hoped to carry with them long after the pandemic was over.

“We worked on Ash’s original music and I finished a couple of my original songs and we’re now making a music video for my original music,” Elle said.

“We managed to organise all that while we had lack of gigs. That has been the one positive out of it all.”

“We ended up working on a couple of original songs. The lockdown gave us a bit more time to be about to do that,” James said.

Smooth Talk will be performing at Heritage Estate Winery on August 9.

